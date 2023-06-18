The Sachsenring weekend is becoming a real ordeal for Marc Marquez. On a track where he had known only victories until yesterday, the eight-time world champion suffered six crashes. And the last one, the one that took place during the Warm-Up, has left its mark.

The Honda rider lost the rear of his RC213V at turn 7, a long downhill left hand bend, and was literally thrown into the air, falling back to the ground in a rather disastrous way.

The moments following the accident also generated some concern, especially when thinking about the diplopia (double vision) problems that characterized the last part of the eight-time world champion’s career, because Marc sat next to the barriers , giving the feeling of being rather dazed.

The number 93 was only brought back to the garage at the end of the session and was immediately visited by Doctor Angel Charte, the MotoGP health manager, who immediately reassured him of his condition, explaining, however, that Marc would go to the Medical Center for further investigations.

After the exams, MotoGP confirmed via its social channels that Marquez suffered a very small fracture to the first finger of his left hand, but was declared fit for this afternoon’s race by the doctors.

A tile that was not needed on a weekend in which he had already had to deal with the controversy surrounding the accident with Johann Zarco on Friday and with the three crashes in yesterday’s qualifying. Especially at a time when he had said he no longer had the intention of risking positions that didn’t live up to expectations like the 11th place obtained in the German Sprint.

The presence in the race, however, is in doubt

Under normal conditions, Marquez wouldn’t have stopped for a second to look at the bandage he’s wearing and no one would have had any doubts about his participation in the race. However, the rider told Honda that he is evaluating the situation, he has asked for time to see how the pain develops and that he will communicate his decision whether to race or not as soon as possible.

Less than three hours before the start of the MotoGP race, Marc applies ice to the injured area and seeks treatment in the circuit clinic, before locking himself in his camper with his closest friends and family to assess the situation and decide if it’s really worth it to keep risking your life for a motorcycle that does nothing but throw him to the ground and for a manufacturer who can’t find a way to stop his machine from being a workhorse.

The final decision will be up to Marc, whose DNA is none other than that of going racing, with the idea, the illusion, that he can spend a quiet Sunday and treat himself to a little joy. In his environment things are different and the opinion is to stop, rest, recover, even skip next week’s Dutch race, and return to August with a clear mind, hoping that in Tokyo, finally, the alarm has gone off and the engineers got to work.