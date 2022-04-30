The Jerez track, from that dramatic afternoon of 19 July 2020, cannot have the same emotional impact as the other tracks for Marc Marquez. Here began the ordeal of accidents, injuries, physical troubles of various kinds and problems that have affected the native of Cervera in the last two years. He and Honda, the absolute rulers of MotoGP until then, have since got lost and are continuing to struggle to find the right path. Today, however, # 93 managed to take a step in the right direction, harpooning an unexpected second row on the starting grid for tomorrow’s GP. The fifth position obtained in Q2, however, only partially made the eight-time world champion smile, aware of the fact that the road is still very steep for him.

“I am very happy with how it went because I was trying to survive today – said Marquez at the end of the day – I tried to follow some riders and push to the limit, to try to find my rhythm even by myself. But we are far from the podium – he immediately added, reasoning from a race point of view – Starting in fifth position will help a lot, but I expect the race to be difficult “. Precisely on the issue of ‘traini’, criticized so much yesterday by Aleix Espargarò, Marquez once again reiterated his thoughts: “Yes, following a driver allows you to make money in some areas, but it can cause problems in others. In the past it was the other way around, it was others who were looking for my wheel. Obviously I wish it were still like that, but now I’m trying to find some solution“.

Definitely worse than Marquez he got away with it Pol Espargaròonly 13th: “We lacked some luck today – commented the native of Graolleres – we crashed at the worst possible moment and lost the chance to go straight to Q2. Then in Q1 we set a time that was fast enough to be fifth on the grid, but we couldn’t make it through the cut. We need to understand why we fall more. When you are working well and have the speed, as it was this weekend, but nothing comes, it is very painful. The race, however, is tomorrow – he concluded – we will reset and focus on making a good start to the race. Understanding the situation at the end of the race will be very important, but starting in 13th we have to push from the start“.