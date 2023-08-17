Marc Marquez is going through a difficult moment in his career that goes hand in hand with the technical ones that Honda has fallen into in recent seasons.

This weekend he will be busy – like his colleagues – at the Austrian Grand Prix, on the Red Bull Ring track, a track where he fought for victory in the past, but without getting it. It is unlikely that this situation will change this year, but it is equally true that the Catalan is more concentrated on solving the current problems gripping Honda rather than looking for a victory which would certainly boost morale, but which could also prove unrealistic for the continuation of the season and for the next season.

“Austria is one of the tracks where I haven’t won in the past and I really don’t think we can win this year. In any case, we’ll try to approach the weekend with a low profile. We’ll see our level on Friday, then we’ll try to improve our level”.

Marc, how difficult is it to follow the new approach you have decided to follow in the second half of the season?

“No doubt I’m having some difficulty putting the new approach into practice, but during the summer break we analyzed the situation and I saw that I broke 3 bones and a ligament. It was necessary to change my approach. Now we have to find our limits on the track to try to improve. Now we have to try to finish all the races to bring home data, find confidence and we will do it here too. We are working, I am doing it on myself to improve. Then tomorrow we will try a new aero package and we will see if we can improve.”

Do you think the efforts Honda is making to change the situation are going in the right direction?

“It’s important that Honda is making an effort to improve things, also looking to Europe to hire engineers who can help us change the situation. I think Honda has always made an effort. But the situation is critical and forces us to change. It’s nice that Honda has decided to invest money and bring in engineers. But as a rider I evaluate what I see on the track, I can’t do it with what happens in the offices. I will bring their efforts to the track. Just as they will with that What will I do on the track”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Over the course of this week you have complimented KTM on the work they have done over the years…

“In the end I think all manufacturers have the same ambition, but in recent years some have developed faster and that made the difference. I don’t know why, because I’m not an engineer. But it’s true that KTM is very aggressive in choosing engineers and people to make your project grow. And this is the European style. I spoke well of KTM, but not because I pretend. When a rider does well, it is said and when a Manufacturer does it, it must be recognized. KTM is growth a lot as Ducati has done and as Aprilia is doing. We have to look at our work to try to understand what the others have done better and also copy, try to understand what they have done.”

Quartararo has admitted in the last few hours that he was too harsh in some comments made to the press about Yamaha. What do you think about what you said about Honda?

“I didn’t attack the Honda. Quartararo provoked the Honda in a certain sense, I answered Fabio about the Yamaha with a dig. But there’s an excellent relationship between us, it was just a way of joking, nothing more” .

Did you expect your brother Alex to go so fast in his first year riding a Ducati?

“I expected this level from Alex, because he’s a world champion. In MotoGP there are world champions and he is. I expected him to be. When you get to a manufacturer who’s doing well, it’s normal to expect him to do well. Just as it’s easy to think it could be with a manufacturer who is struggling more at the moment. I had already understood from last year’s tests that he could do well.”

Will the test you do with the Honda 2024 at Misano in a few days be important for deciding your future in Honda?

“We’ll test the new bike at Misano and we have to work, but there’s no hurry for the future. The important thing will be to understand the level of the bikes, my level, how I feel. But already in this part of 2023 I’ll have to try to improve myself , trying to avoid the mistakes I made in the first part of the season.”