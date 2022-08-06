On 2 June, the Honda rider underwent surgery for the fourth time to treat the injury sustained in 2020 during the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. The Spaniard had suffered for two years from problems with his right arm and shoulder, which prevented him from driving normally.

After consulting medical specialist Joaquín Sánchez Sotelo in the United States, Marquez underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where a 30% rotation of the arm bone was corrected.

In mid-July, six weeks after the operation, the doctors carried out a first check which gave a positive result, so the Honda rider was able to increase the level and intensity of his rehabilitation, further increasing it at the beginning of August, as documented in the photos posted on social networks where he showed the work done in the pool.

The next appointment with the doctors to determine his progress will be at the end of August, as Alex Marquez confirmed to DAZN at Silverstone on Saturday.

“I don’t know when he’ll be back, when he feels ready he’ll be able to do it, but not before,” said Alex when asked for a date for Marc’s return to the Honda.

“He has a checkup in late August to see how things are and this will set the timing a bit. Then there is muscle work, to see if the shoulder is okay, that’s where he has to work harder to feel. ready”.

Although many have pointed to the Misano tests of 6 and 7 September as the ideal date for Marc’s reappearance, with the information available and Marc’s need to start working harder after his late August check-up, it’s hard to believe that the boy from Cervera can get back on a MotoGP bike so soon.