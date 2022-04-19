The 2022 MotoGP season did not start in the best way for Marc Marquez, who after two years persecuted by injuries, was forced to miss the Mandalika and Termas de Rio Hondo races due to a new crash in Indonesia.

The Honda rider, who had finished the first race of the year in fifth position, returned to the track two weeks ago in the Grand Prix of the Americas, after a new episode of diplopia forced him to stay put. But the weekend on his talisman track didn’t go as he expected.

Ninth in qualifying, the eight-time world champion had problems with his bike on the starting grid when it was time to activate the starting system. This didn’t work out and sentenced him to take the first corner in last position. From there Marquez built an extraordinary comeback that took him up to sixth position, showing that he had the speed and pace to fight for the victory.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: MotoGP

This weekend, the Cervera rider will have a new opportunity in the Portuguese Grand Prix, consolidating his recovery on a track he likes, even if he has only raced there once. “I can’t wait to race in Portimao, a very demanding and physical track, but very fun”, explained Marquez as he approaches the appointment in the Algarve, where he made his return last year after a year off. for the arm injury and closing seventh.

Over the Portuguese weekend he will try to confirm Austin’s good feelings. “In the United States we have proven our speed and what we can do, even if not everything went perfectly.”

However, the Honda rider’s intention is to pick up pace and have stability, now that the world championship returns to Europe and the travels are more comfortable: “I want to go back to fighting for the top positions and get good results after not starting the race. year at its best “.

For this Marc will have to continue working with the new RC213V which, at the moment, does not yet adapt to his driving style. “We must continue to work on ourselves and on the bike to be able to reach our maximum, but I know that both Honda and I are improving”, said the rider from Cervera, who after the first four races of the season, in which he has disputed only two, he is 13th in the general classification with 21 points, 40 points behind the leader Enea Bastianini.