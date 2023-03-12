Honda is engaged in a race against time to make a change to its tricky RC213V, because it has only one test day left before the start of the 2023 MotoGP season.

In the Portimao tests on Saturday, the Honda that placed best was the one with the LCR Team colors entrusted to Alex Rins, 11th almost a second behind, while the two official riders, Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, ( both victims of falls) obtained the 14th and 19th time respectively.

Marquez concluded last month’s tests in Sepang by admitting that he doesn’t have a bike capable of fighting for the title in 2023 and reiterated Honda’s difficulties after today’s tests in Portugal.

“Today we finished with the same bike from Malaysia,” said Marquez, who completed 78 laps, when asked if his frame of mind on the Honda had changed in Portugal compared to what he felt in Sepang.

“It’s the best package I’ve found here, so we’re still a long way from the leaders, but we haven’t started the season yet at this part of the year.”

“Honestly, we can’t be very optimistic about the result, but nothing is gained by being angry. So, tomorrow with the basis we have we will try to find the best set-up, the best pace, the best lap time and the best in every situation. “.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Mir was equally negative about his feelings on the RC213V, adding: “I’m not going to lie, I’m not feeling very well. Today was a difficult day.”

“I don’t have a good feeling with the bike yet and we’re trying to understand what I need to go fast, what we need in general and to take small steps to get closer to the leaders.”

“At the end of the day, I was improving my lap times a bit, but then I crashed in a sector where we somehow struggled a lot. The good thing is that in some sectors I’m fast, in others I’m not. So, it means that we have to understand those types of corners where we lose performance”.

Mir explained that he is struggling to understand the Honda’s power delivery around the Algarve circuit, while the new chassis hasn’t offered much improvement, especially when cornering. Marquez echoed these comments on the chassis and has decided that for the moment his favorite is: “The one I used at Sepang”.

The eight-times world champion also complained about the 2023 bike’s new ‘hard’ clutch, which contributed to several tricky starting tests at the end of today’s session.

“We have yet to figure out why,” he said when asked what was the matter with his departures. “It’s true that the first time I used a very used medium rear tire and maybe I didn’t have the necessary grip.”

“But this year Honda changed the clutch and it’s quite hard in the first part. So, it becomes dangerous. Tomorrow we already have a set-up to test on the clutch to try to avoid this problem.”