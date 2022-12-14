“With this bike, I can’t win the championship“. With these fiery words, Marc Marquez he had said goodbye to Honda at the post-season tests in Valencia. Words full of resentment and frustration because the years go by but the Japanese manufacturer seems to take one step forward and two steps back every time: the gap to be made up at Ducati is great and the Cabroncito he’s not willing to spend another season in the shadow of others, also because his right arm isn’t 100% yet, while next year he’ll turn 30 and – theoretically – he’d be at the peak of his career.

Marquez returned to his sensations in view of next year, rediscovering a pinch of optimism: “Tomorrow I start my holidays. I’m still working on my arm. I’m doing a more specific treatment to find 100%, why the obligation is to fight for the World Cup and, since January, to reach my maximum. Then in the pre-season we will see where we are. I always ask Honda for the best. The Valencia test was not as we expected, but I was five days in Japan and in February they will bring things. In the last four races I have shown that I have speed, but I want to win and to win it is necessary for the bike to help me“said the eight-time world champion at an event organized by Estrella Galicia. “You decide what to risk when you’re on the bike and my DNA is to take risks. I proved it once again in the last race, in Valencia, where I risked getting on the podium until I crashed“.

The eight-time world champion also commented on the 2022 season: “There was little hand-to-hand combat. Quartararo was good at the start, but the best bike ate him up. Will I be so quiet when I come back? It’s one thing to be politically correct and another thing to want to win, and I want to win…“, he added with a smile in view of a season that promises to be full of commitments, with the MotoGP calendar which will welcome the debut of the format Sprint every weekend: “We will have to train differently, we will have to get used to it. There are more races and more risks, but for me the more races the better, and I get paid to race“.