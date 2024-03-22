Portimao is the track of the first times for Marc Marquez: first approach to a race weekend with the Ducati without tests carried out previously and first crash. This is the second with the Desmosedici, but the first of the season. Although the eight-time world champion had to deal with this new reality, on Friday's free practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix he gained a pass for the … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquez #Fall #mistake #happy #confidence