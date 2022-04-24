After a textbook drive with a monumental comeback in Austin, everyone expected Marc Marquez, starting ninth from the grid, to be fighting for the podium in the Portuguese MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday. However, the Honda rider struggled a lot throughout the race and only at the end, thanks to the crashes of Joan Mir and Jack Miller, did he manage to advance to seventh in the race, which became sixth on the last lap after overtaking his brother Alex, overtaken the finish line by twenty thousandths.

“I know everyone expects more from me, but we’re not ready to fight for the win,” admitted Marquez. “We made a change in the race but it wasn’t enough. I had no speed. I tried to build my pace, but I finished 16 seconds from the top, ”he added annoyed. On Saturday Marquez complained about the lack of luck he has been having in recent times and after the race he realizes that he is not in the best moment of him.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When you are in your happy moment, everything works. I’m not right now and the bike doesn’t help me. I fought with the other Hondas, but my goal is not to be the first Honda rider, ”she clarified. Marc was then asked what Honda is missing: “It’s not that something wasn’t working, it’s that in general I didn’t feel comfortable. Many riders say the bike is comfortable, but in the pre-season there is a lot of grip on the track, ”he said in reference to his teammate.

The Spaniard has no good news even at the moment of knowing if he will soon take a step forward: “I don’t know how long I miss to get to my good moment”. The only positive aspect for Marc is that he fought with his brother Alex and was able to overtake him for a short time. However, the prize does not satisfy him: “In the race I felt good and I looked for reasons. In the last laps I also took Alex ”.

“We tried to fight for the top five, but we were far from it. When you don’t have the speed, you struggle with everyone. Here we could not reassemble like in Austin. A sixth place can be good, but not as normal ”, concluded Marquez.