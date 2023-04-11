Marquez still ko: no Austin

Marc Marquez will not fly to Austin. The Spanish rider is continuing to recover from the fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand, but the injury has not yet healed completely, and therefore the Spaniard will avoid taking part in the race weekend. This was communicated by Honda.

“No unnecessary risks”

“After a final CT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid have confirmed that the first metacarpal is still healing. After a close cooperation with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all parties involved have decided to let the injury heal completely and to avoid unnecessary risks“, this is the press release of the Japanese house. “Marquez will continue to work on his home rehabilitation program to get back to full fitness as soon as possible“.

Austin, the reign of Marquez

For the Spaniard it is a double insult, because Austin is a track where he has been the absolute protagonist, with seven MotoGP victories out of nine races run. Initially, it seemed that in the carom in Portimão – which he himself unleashed – it was Miguel Oliveira who had the worst, but he should return to Austin (subject to a medical test). Marquez is already knocked out for the second consecutive weekend, after missing Termas de Rio Hondo. At this point the penalty issue was definitively postponed to Jerez de la Frontera, because Honda’s appeal risked causing a suspension for the COTA in any case.

Bradl possibly substitute

Stefan should replace Marquez Bradlalready pre-warned by Honda in recent days: “I will definitely be flying to Texas as I will be doing a service for ServusTV“, commented the German. “The plan is for me to fly from Germany to Texas on April 13th. But if I’m to be used there as a replacement rider for Honda, I’ll have to travel directly from Spain to Texas. Honda has already asked for this connection as a precaution, but of course we are waiting to see how the situation with Marc and Joan evolves again this week and how the state of health of the two evolves“.