Now it’s official: Marc Marquez will be in the pits of the Austrian GP scheduled from 19 to 21 August. “Honda is going through a critical moment. I am talking a lot with my team and trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what is happening. This is why I will go to Austria, to talk to everyone and to meet the HRC staff to work for the future. We all work together, we win together, we lose together and we will get back together “, said the eight-time world champion through a statement from the HRC.” I also talk a lot with Stefan Bradl, we and Santi are working together and testing things, we both know how I drive. I said at Mugello that I would stay at home, but I want to stay connected. With the previous operation I have disconnected too much, but now I want to be involved so that when I return I will have everything fresh “. Meanwhile, Marquez continues to train to regain strength in his right arm ten weeks after surgery. After several days of rest and light physiotherapy, the former world champion has now resumed training with intensity: running, swimming and resistance training in the gym with elastic bands in his daily agenda. “Step by step I feel better and the bone is healing positively, which is the best news of all. We are still in rehabilitation mode. I’m working very hard on the cardio side to try and get ready. At the end of August I have another medical checkup, from there we can take another step with rehabilitation and really start pushing and building muscle. Some days are better than others, but this is all part of the journey. I’m optimistic, but I don’t want to say too much about the timing until we have this control: this is not the time to push too hard. In Jerez I realized that something had to change. It’s been tough and it’s tough mentally, not because I’m not running, but because you always have doubts about your arm. I can’t do another operation “..