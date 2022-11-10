The watchword of modern MotoGP is “sustainability”. Advanced technology has made motorcycles more and more powerful, but these technological jewels also have to face the environmental crisis that is becoming increasingly important. The world championship does not stand by and in 2024 it will be necessary to have at least 40% renewable content in fuels, to then reach 100% by 2027.

Repsol’s response was not long in coming, the main sponsor of the HRC team has been working on this project for some time and today brought it to the track with Honda’s top man: Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion traveled to the Jarama Circuit, where on the RC213V-S he completed 12 laps to test the fuel with renewable components on the track.

It was a very important test, a first approach to these new fuels which must offer maximum performance but with a decidedly reduced CO2 emission. Specifically, in the tests carried out by Marquez an advanced biofuel was used which offered the Repsol Honda Team rider the same performance as a traditional fuel. With this test, the energy company takes it one step further to bring renewable fuels to the racing world without affecting engine performance. Márquez provided feedback so that HRC engineers, together with Repsol researchers, can interpret and optimize the performance of this type of renewable fuel.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez’s feedback was more than positive: “It was a positive test, because I felt good and didn’t notice any differences in the use of biofuel, which in the end is the goal: to maintain a high level of performance. When Repsol brings a product on the circuit, it has already been well tested, but it is always important to test it on the track, to verify that the results do not change due to factors such as humidity or temperature, which are variables that can affect when looking for the Maximum performance We exchange information, so that what is tested in the test center corresponds to what happens on the track.

“As a driver, you look at the response of the engine. You want the engine to rev up cleanly, that the sensation at the first touch of gas is fluid, and that depends on the combustion, which can sometimes be too aggressive. In this case it was regular. It is also noticeable that the engine feels good at high revs, which are the ones where you get the best performance. ”

Dolores Cardenas, product design consultant at Repsol’s Technology Laboratory, says: “The key to this type of fuel is that you don’t notice the difference in terms of feel. The difference is in how we make these renewable fuels and we have two important types: Advanced biofuels, which derive from biomass residues, and synthetic ones, produced by capturing C02 and renewable hydrogen ”.

“The MotoGP organizers have communicated their roadmap towards sustainability and the first milestone is 2024, when we will have to incorporate at least 40% renewable content into the fuels. We at Repsol are already working on it, and in fact we have already produced 100% renewable petrol for the French Formula 4 series “. In addition, the Repsol Rally Team, on the occasion of the last Dakar Rally, used 50% biofuel. Now it’s MotoGP’s turn. “