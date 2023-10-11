Marquez-Ducati, just waiting for the announcement

In MotoGP there is a double wait. On the one hand there is a desire to understand who will prevail in the duel between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, on the other we are waiting for Marc’s move to be official Marquez in Ducati.

The eight-time world champion has already announced his farewell to Honda at the end of this season, but his arrival in the Gresini team has not yet been made official, where he will replace Fabio Di Giannantonio and team up with his brother Alex. The final formality is missing, but Marquez will be at the helm of the Ducati. And, second Autosporthis debut on a Borgo Panigale bike will not take place in 2024, but in the Valencia tests on November 28, two days after the end of the 2023 World Championship. A practice that is now widespread, but which does not always happen, nor necessarily.

Honda, which out of gratitude to Marquez let him go a year before the natural expiry of his contract, would also have granted this last request of the Spaniard. By doing so, Marquez can begin to familiarize himself with the team mechanics and try the GP22, the “mother” of the GP23 which the Cabroncito he will most likely drive next season.

The Japanese have experienced four years that were hellish from a sporting and human point of view, between technical difficulties and continuous injuries (not only the serious one that happened to Marquez in 2020, but also to the second guides). Recent progress and the change of technical director – from Shinichi Kokubu to Shin Sato – have not convinced the #93, and now Honda must quickly look for a replacement. Miguel Oliveira’s candidacy was blocked by Massimo Rivola, who wants to keep the Portuguese in Aprilia, while the one linked to Maverick Viñales remains standing.