Marc Marquez was starting a flying lap in the closing stages of FP2 at the Sachsenring when he lost the front of his bike under braking at turn 1. At the same time, Johann Zarco was exiting the pitlane and was hit by the Honda, who snatched the front wheel of the Ducati.

Both riders were unhurt in the crash, but Marquez believes Zarco should have watched the oncoming traffic as he exited the pitlane. All replays of the incident do not show what Zarco was doing before entering turn 1, at which time he appears to have been watching to react to Marquez’s crash.

When asked if he had seen Zarco arrive, Marquez replied: “I mean, this is a question you have to ask him because you know that if I’m someone who makes a mistake, I’ll say it’s my mistake. But this time I’m angry because if someone could have avoided this situation, it was Johann”.

“The driver who comes out of the pitlane is the one who has to look behind. And if someone is coming, especially in the last few minutes, you need to stop at the pit exit. It makes no sense to stay off the trajectory. As we’ve seen in the past in that corner, this morning too with Aleix Espargaro, with Fabio Quartararo, it’s so easy to crash, it’s so easy to lock the front and more when you push at the end of practice”, continued Marquez.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite the big bang, neither Zarco nor Marc suffered any consequences, fortunately. However, the bikes were destroyed: “We were both very lucky to save us from that accident, but I’ve already heard someone say ‘ah, Marc is dangerous’. If anyone could have avoided that situation, it was Johann. I was pushing for a fast lap, sorry guys, I crashed. But I don’t want to fall. Many riders crashed today, does everyone want to crash? But I’ve visited Zarco before and he’s fine, so we’ve been very lucky.”

This capped off a frustrating day for Marquez at Sachsenring, who also had a big moment at turn 11 in FP2, after which he was filmed waving the middle finger at his bike. “The camera picked up well,” he said of his gesture towards his bike. “It was about the situation, the adrenaline was very high. I avoided a crash in a very fast corner and, as you can imagine, the adrenaline was very high and the body’s reaction was like this, because I had already had many, many warnings in this weekend. So, we need to figure out how to ride more gently or a little slower and we won’t have those moments.”