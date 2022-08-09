So far he has often been seen and heard on social media, where he updates his fans on his health conditions with videos and photos of the workouts. Now Marc Marquez “He takes the microphone” and speaks to his fans from the Honda channels, the team that is waiting for him and that without his guidance is struggling tremendously. He also demonstrates this in the last race, that of Silverstone, where the best of the “officers” was Pol Espargaró, who finished only 14th. Also to give moral support to his team, Marquez he will take the plane to the Red Bull Ring and will spend the race weekend in the Honda garage (August 19-21). By doing so, the Spaniard will remain updated on the developments of the 2022 motorcycle, waiting to understand the rehabilitation trend after the fourth operation on his right arm, dating back to June.

The eight-time world champion, whose ordeal began with a bad accident in Jerez de la Frontera two years ago, has spent a few words on his return. He still doesn’t know when he’ll be back and hasn’t circled any dates on the calendar. Forcing the return is a mistake that he doesn’t want to repeat anymore: “Step by step I feel better and the bone is healing positively which is the best news of all. We are still in the rehabilitation phase; I’m working very hard on the cardio part to try and get ready. I’ll have another medical checkup at the end of August and from there we can take another step forward with rehabilitation, start pushing and building muscles. Some days are better than others, but that’s part of the journey. I’m optimistic, but I don’t want to say too much about timing until we have this control: this is not the time to push too hard. I have waited a long time for this kind of feeling. It was a struggle: it has lasted not for two days or two months, but for two years. Last season I won a few races, but I struggled a lot. In Jerez I realized that something had to change. It was tough and it’s tough even now mentally, not because I’m not running, but because you always have this doubt on your arm. I can’t have another operation. I am convinced that this time will be fine, but these thoughts are always present in the back of the mind. Honda is in a critical moment. I am talking a lot with my team and I am trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what is happening. For this reason I will go to Austria, to talk to everyone and meet HRC staff from Japan to work on the future. We all work together, we win together, we lose together and we will come back strong together. For Mugello I said I’ll be home, but I want to stay in touch. With the previous operation I have disconnected too much, and I want to be involved so that when I return I will know everything“.

Ten weeks after surgery, Marquez’s routine will intensify. The Spaniard goes to the gym constantly and has now started working on strengthening his right arm in close contact with his team of doctors, physiotherapists and consultants. His current training regimen focuses on raceon I swim and on resistance in the gym with rubber bands. Weights and resistances are slowly added every week to increase strength without placing excessive load on the body.