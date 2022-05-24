The disappointing round of Le Mans is now behind us, MotoGP is back on track and is doing so in the Tuscan hills of Mugello, where Marc Marquez hopes to turn his season around. On the track that saw him take his first world championship victory in 2010 (in the then 125cc), the eight-time world champion returns with the desire to redeem himself, but also to continue working to grow and improve. He shows up at the Italian Grand Prix in tenth position, 48 points behind the leader Fabio Quartararo and with world championship dreams reduced to a minimum, although not mathematically impossible.

Read also:

In fact, the difficulties with the new Honda are still many and, after the difficult appointments at Jerez and Le Mans, a totally different track arrives, very fast and with fluid curves that represent a totally different condition compared to the last two races. At the end of the French Grand Prix, Marquez revealed that Honda is running out of ideas to make progress, but continuing to grind kilometers will also be equally important for the rider’s physical condition, which is good but not yet optimal.

The Italian Grand Prix will therefore be a good testing ground for both Marc and Honda, who continue their work even off the track to return to the levels of the past and aim for great goals again: “Mugello is a track great to ride, it’s very fast and when you push the long straight with the MotoGP it’s a wonderful feeling. We will see what we can do this weekend, we need to get there and see what our situation will be and where we will be. I know that by continuing to work with the team, with Honda, we will be able to go back to where we know our potential lies ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The work on the other side of the box does not differ much. Pol Espargaro comes from two disappointing races and has no positive memories of the last appointment at Mugello. The Italian Grand Prix will also represent a sort of redemption for the Granollers rider in view of the home appointment, scheduled for the week after: “Last year at Mugello we had a difficult race, so this year I hope that we can have a more linear Italian GP. I am continuing to train hard at home to be ready. In France we didn’t get what we wanted, so obviously the goal is to get back strong in Italy. We have two races and a test in two weeks, there will be a lot of time for us to spend on the bike and that’s a good thing ”.