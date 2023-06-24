Never before had Marc Márquez finished a race this year, even if in this case we are talking about the Saturday Sprint of the Dutch Grand Prix. The Honda rider finished decidedly behind, 17th at the finish line, almost 20 seconds behind the winner, Marco Bezzecchi, in just 13 laps. This means a loss of one and a half seconds per lap.

It is true that in 2018, at the Argentine Grand Prix, Marc crossed the finish line 18th, almost 44 seconds behind the winner Cal Crutchlow, but, in addition to being a wet race, the Honda rider was penalized on that day with two ride through, one discounted in the race and the second sentenced at the end, adding 30 seconds to his time, as well as having to return one position in the race.

So, for all intents and purposes, Saturday’s 17th place is his worst result in MotoGP, crashes aside, meaning he’s going through his worst moment. “Today I was too relaxed, I didn’t push,” admitted the Honda rider. “But it rains in the wet. We’ve been in this situation 1000 times, but this time it happened,” he said.

In the morning, in Q1, a mistake by the Catalan ended with a collision with the Ducati of Enea Bastianini and the Honda on the ground, unable to pass the cut. “I was trying not to hinder anyone, Enea braked and I didn’t see him. I went to see him at his motorhome and it’s all sorted out,” he said.

At the last German Grand Prix, something changed, something happened that made an already difficult situation worse: “Apart from the injury, this is the worst moment of my sporting career. But defeat is the easiest thing to do, and I will never take the easy way out,” he warned.

As he said the day before, Marc arrived at Assen with a cracked thumb, ankle and rib, but he didn’t want to stop to continue testing things and understand Honda’s problem.

“Right now I’m driving for myself and for my engineers. With half a second less per lap the problems are the same,” he lamented before admitting that, in the current situation, things could become unsustainable. “Today I saw that I wasn’t in my place,” said the rider from Cervera.