The search for the right trail in free practice and qualifying is now a hot topic in MotoGP, with Francesco Bagnaia who even compared some colleagues to the Moto3 riders. During the first run in Q2, the Ducati official rider had Marc Marquez behind him, who at the beginning of the season on more than one occasion ‘wanders’ in search of the right tow to place a good timed lap.

In the second run Bagnaia and Ducati solved the problem by placing their box mate in the exhausts of # 63 Jack Millerwho conquered the second position at 65 thousandths from the Piedmontese author of the new track record.

In PL3 Marc Marquez had easily passed the cut chasing in the final Fabio Quartararo, who absolutely did not flinch at the fact of offering the trail to his rival, with whom there was even a handshake after concluding the session.

The eight-time world champion commented on the dynamics thus underlining why from his point of view the reigning world champion and leader of the World Championship did not break down in front of his pursuit: “Fabio knows I’m not a threat to him right now – the words of Marc Marquez to the microphones of DAZN – I don’t even remotely track his pace in the race and he is well aware of that. I am still looking for the right path, Quartararo has reached a maturity such as to be aware of the situation linked to the balance of power on the track at the moment. His goal is the championship ”.

