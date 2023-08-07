Marquez-Quartararo, irony about Honda and Yamaha

We just have to laugh: seems like the title of a film that could have in Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo the leading actors. Even the return from vacation was short of satisfactions for the two world champions, who stood out more for the accidents than for the classification at Silverstone. After the British weekend, in which they continued to express their frustration with Honda and Yamaha, the Spaniard and the Diablo have given life to a social curtain that is as nice as it is poisonous towards Japanese motorcycles.

The social call-and-response

It all stems from a post on Instagram by Marquez, who underlines how his Honda at least improved from Saturday to Sunday and thanks the team for this. The Diablo he replies with irony: “What grip you had!“, referring to the problems manifested by the RC213V especially in the Sprint, in which Marquez even waited for Joan Mir to see if his Honda was also behaving in such an unpredictable way. The eight-time world champion replied to the Frenchman asking him for an explanation of the top speed of his Yamaha – one of the M1’s biggest problems – receiving the turtle emoji as a reply.

The 2023 MotoGP season has so far been disastrous for both: if by now the Spaniard, thanks to his injuries, is in a tunnel from which he can’t see the exit, the Diablo he was betting strongly on this year, in which he should have taken his revenge against Ducati and Francesco Bagnaia. Instead, the Yamaha rider, who trusted the Japanese last year by extending his contract, saw his performance drop further, up to the disheartening last place in qualifying for the Silverstone GP.

Market scenarios

It is clear that the two riders are experiencing the black period of Honda and Yamaha with extreme frustration, bikes that show no sign of improvement despite their indications. The contract of both expires at the end of 2024, but Marquez has already moved with the lawyers to look for a way out that will allow him to escape, even if this involves the payment of a substantial penalty. The Spaniard could marry KTM especially if the Austrian company’s project to field a third team next season goes through: in this case, the Cannibal would team up with Pedro Acosta. Quartararo, on the other hand, seems “resigned” to waiting for 2025. What is certain is that – if Yamaha shows no signs of improving – a further renewal would be a hypothesis that the 2021 world champion would not even consider.