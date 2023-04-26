Marc Marquez’s ordeal is really becoming longer than all expectations: the Honda rider, in fact, will not even be in the match at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez de la Frontera, because he has not yet fully recovered from the right hand thumb injury sustained in the accident with Miguel Oliveira during the opening round in Portugal.

The rider from Cervera underwent a medical check yesterday at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, where he had been successfully operated on four weeks ago.

The clinical and radiological progression was judged satisfactory, however, due to the nature of the fracture and the time elapsed, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña together with Marc, has decided to continue the recovery and preparation in the coming weeks and to concentrate his possible return on the French GP, from 12 to 14 May.

“Yesterday we did another CT scan and it was confirmed that, although the injury is progressing positively, the bone hasn’t finished healing yet and that racing in Jerez was risky. Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks , to wait another two weeks and return to Le Mans,” Marquez said in the press release released this morning by Honda.

“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere you breathe, because you race at home and above all to see and enjoy the fans. I will continue my rehabilitation and work to return as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!” he added.

The novelty this weekend is that it will not be test rider Stefan Bradl who replaces him on the factory team’s RC213V, but the factory rider in the Superbike World Championship Iker Lecuona, who returns to racing in MotoGP, in which he had a two-year interlude with the KTM Tech3 between 2020 and 2021.

Apart from a Honda that returned to victory in Austin with Alex Rins, the world championship ambitions are now getting really complicated for the rider from Cervera, given that after four of the 21 scheduled appointments he will find himself with just 7 points in the standings, while the he current leader Marco Bezzecchi is already 64 on the eve of the Andalusian weekend.