For the first time in history, the MotoGP World Championship will race in India and will do so normally starting from this Friday, respecting the initially scheduled program.

A problem in issuing visas to the country raised alarm bells earlier this week, when some people who had planned to fly to the country had not yet received them. Most received them on time, but not all. Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez was also among those affected.

A post by the Spanish driver himself on his social media channels, reporting that a delay in issuing his visa had forced him to stay in Madrid, fueled alarmism. However, the Honda rider received all the documentation yesterday and left for New Delhi via London this morning, as he himself reported with a new post on his Instagram account.

The Grand Prix promoter issued a press release on Tuesday, expressing surprise at the problems, calling for “patience” and saying the matter is being resolved.

Motorsport.com has learned that only two drivers in the championship’s lower classes are currently experiencing visa problems, but this is due to diplomatic relations between the countries, a situation that was expected to be resolved this morning.

As the teams’ association (IRTA) has received confirmation that team personnel are already in the country, the alternative plan that had initially been drawn up in case it was necessary to postpone the start of the Grand Prix to Saturday has been discarded.

A measure that has now been completely ruled out, so the planned program will be maintained, with an extension of the Friday sessions to allow the riders to get used to the new track.