Despite not fighting for the leading positions, Marc Marquez remains the point of reference in the current MotoGP. Not only from a technical point of view, but also in terms of media and championship mechanisms. In today’s Sprint he crossed the finish line in 11th position, yet he is questioned because his opinion of him is considered to have a certain weight.

In particular, Saturday in Lusail was characterized by Jorge Martin’s victory in the Sprint but also by an unpleasant episode that occurred in qualifying which saw Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro as protagonists, with the latter guilty of slapping the Yamaha rider for having slowed down under yellow flags.

The episode, immediately placed under investigation by Race Direction, resulted in a 6-place grid penalty that the Aprilia rider would have to serve in Sunday’s race (if he raced, given the fracture to the head of the fibula suffered in the Sprint). Fair sanction, say the riders unanimously, however Marc Marquez’s voice is always the one that stands out from the pack and offers various food for thought.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The Honda rider focuses his attention not so much on the episode itself, but on the judgment of the Race Direction. The eight-time world champion makes very specific references and doesn’t have to go back too far in time. In fact, yesterday there were some skirmishes in FP1 between Pol Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi. The two teased each other during the final part of the session with overtaking and counter-overtaking and, during the starting practice, once the checkered flag waved, the Mooney VR46 team driver got behind the GasGas rider, “dabbing” him slightly with his front wheel towards its rear.

Not once, but six times. This episode went unnoticed by Race Direction, but Marc Marquez is keen to underline it: “There are many races in the championship. But the more races there are, the more opportunities like the ones we’ve seen. Obviously they are not the best for the championship and I agree with the penalty given to Aleix Espargaro.”

“Was Marco Bezzecchi not penalized yesterday? Well, I don’t understand this. One thing is once, but six! Today 10 thousand euro fine and 6 positions on the grid and yesterday nothing? It’s incorrect. But ultimately these things for the championship are good, if you’re not involved in them. Because this creates and causes people to talk about it on social media. It is also true that it is not good for the image of the sport and we must be careful,” says the driver from Cervera.

Marc himself is put under the spotlight for his now well-known habit of skidding in qualifying and in free practice sessions where a flying lap is required. The Honda rider continues to defend himself, aware that he is not punishable because his behavior does not go against the regulations: “I will answer very honestly: on my own I was a second slower, but with the slipstream this is a different bike. That’s right, I understand people who complain about this trail thing. In the past it also happened to me that they got behind to catch the slipstream, but they never bothered me.”

“If you focus on yourself, it doesn’t bother you. I always try to follow the fastest and not disturb him. I’m just behind him. Look at Joan Mir, until last year with Suzuki he always did the laps alone, this year he looks for slipstream in every session. This is an aspect that Honda will have to improve for the future,” concludes Marquez.