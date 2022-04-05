The word ‘surrender’ doesn’t really seem to exist in Marc Marquez’s vocabulary. The Honda home rider still does not seem to have lost hope of being able to compete for the 2022 world title, despite the fact that he only took part in the first of three Grand Prix races held by the premier class of the World Championship. The disastrous fall suffered by # 93 in the warm-up of the Indonesian GP has in fact re-emerged once again the problems with the sight of the Spanish champion who, in addition to missing the Mandalika race, did not even take part in the Termas de Rio Hondo stage. , held last Sunday. Given the proximity between the two races, everyone assumed that the eight-time world champion would not even race in Austin this weekend, on a track that is practically at home for him.

In fact, Marquez continuously conquered success on the Texan circuit from 2013 to 2018 and then again in 2021, losing only the 2019 race due to a crash while he was in the lead with a large margin compared to his rivals. Evidently, however, the fact that in the first three races there were three different winners and nine different riders got on the podium must have further motivated the Catalan rider, who today decided to test himself. In fact, on his Instagram profile, the 29-year-old from Honda has published a photo in which he can be seen riding a CBR 600RR, ready to take to the track for a test. The photo was then re-shared also by the HRC account, testifying to how the Japanese company is also counting on a new lightning recovery of the Spaniard.

The test is quite significant because during the winter break, again due to diplopia, Marquez understood that he was on the road to recovery thanks to two motorcycle tests that took place at a short distance from each other, first on the dirt road and then on the track. Even if today’s attempt were to provide him with reassuring sensations, who knows that the six-time MotoGP champion might not really consider flying to the United States at the last minute to take part in the race weekend.