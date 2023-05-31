We always talk about Marc Marquez

Cyclically there is talk of the lack of strong personalities and rivalries in the MotoGP, which landed in a decidedly different era from that marked by Valentino Rossi. There is no doubt that he will always be the most media-oriented and well-known rider in the paddock Marc Marquez, although the Spaniard is certainly not facing the best period of his successful career in the premier class. The Honda champion was held back first by the enormous physical problems that the humerus fracture caused him in 2020 and subsequently by the loss of competitiveness of the RC213V, unable to keep up with rival companies, so much so that it finished incredibly last among the manufacturers in the 2022.

For 27 GPs Marc Marquez hasn’t won a GP, a wait second only to that between his debut in the World Championship at the age of 15 in 2008 and his first success in 2010 in Moto3 (37 races), but the Spaniard always remains at the center of the rider market.

In fact, it is a common opinion that the Catalan is held back by the Honda’s lack of speed, and that his crystalline talent and his ability to take risks are always at the top, despite his 30-year-old age. The #93 is linked to an agreement with the house of the Golden Wing until the end of 2024 and in recent times there has been much talk of a possible interest from KTM, later denied by the Austrian company.

Jorge Lorenzo’s market bomb

In this scenario, Jorge Lorenzo took the opportunity to give a headline to journalists during an interview for the ‘MotoGP Carpool’ format, where he disguised himself as a fortune teller: “After the contract with Honda, Marc Marquez will move to Ducati. And he’ll do it with a cheap offer that won’t make him happy, but that he’ll accept anyway. I don’t know if he will go to a factory team or a satellite. After three or four years without a win, his motivation will be to get back on top. He may be 31 or 32 and the youngsters are going from strength to strength, but Marc Marquez is still Marc Marquez”. A joke also about Enea Bastianini: “Who will be Bagnaia’s heir in the roll of honor? Difficult question, I would say Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini, a Ducati rider anyway. I like Enea, I think he just needs to improve the start and the first laps, but he is a racing animal, he is a driver that I like ”.