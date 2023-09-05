Marquez, the worst season

Having put behind him the physical problems that had tormented him for the last three years, Marc Marquez he approached 2023 with the hope of being able to fight again for podiums and victories with Honda. But the RC213V put on the track by the Japanese brand was far from the wishes of the champion from Cervera, who found himself battling with a bike that was anything but simple and ready to unload its riders onto the asphalt.

Marquez tried to tame the Honda, but the injuries suffered first in Portimao and then at the Sachsenring prompted him to take a very different approach to racing. And so the Catalan he just decided to take his bike to the checkered flag, for example arriving 12th in Austria and 13th in Barcelona, ​​however finishing ahead of all the other Ala Dorata drivers. The 22 points collected so far since #93 are the clearest testimony of the difficulties experienced in 2023.

Misano, key to the future

Next weekend will be at Misano: “It will be a new opportunity for us to continue working on our package and to collect important data“, Marc explained Marquezalready looking at the tests of Monday 11 September: “It will be a crucial test. This is the last test during the season before starting the final sprint. It will be essential to make the most of this day ”.

The British of Autosport finally, they spoke of the possibility that Marquez could break his contract with Honda, in the event of unsatisfactory tests: “The Japanese manufacturer will put the first version of the 2024 bike on the track on Monday, but the widespread feeling is that of one total skepticism: nobody expects a totally different concept. The conditions set by Marquez to stay are those of hiring high-level technicians: Dall’Igna’s name also emerged in these talks, however difficult his farewell to Ducati may be. Logic suggests that Marquez is preparing the ground to have an alternative to Honda and most of the indications point to Ducati Gresini. In this regard, the silence of the Gresini team is eloquent”.