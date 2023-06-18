Luca Marini is finding great consistency in performance. If we exclude the withdrawal in the long race of Le Mans, in the last three rounds the Mooney VR46 driver has conquered the beauty of five placements in the top 5. The Sachsenring weekend was also decidedly positive, with the front row in qualifying, the fourth place in the Sprint and fifth today.

The balance is therefore positive for the Ducati rider, given that he too took part in today’s historic five Reds, even if there is also the feeling of not having been able to find the ideal balance for his Desmosedici GP. Even the medium rear tyre, on which he relied a lot, wasn’t enough to solve the problems that had tormented him on the German ups and downs.

“It was a positive weekend in general, also taking into account qualifying and the Sprint. We must continue like this, always making ourselves ready. I was in a bit of trouble today in the race and I think it showed. I brought myself a little behind the problems I had yesterday: I was hoping to solve them with the medium tire at the rear, but it wasn’t enough,” said Marini.

“We tried something in the Warm-Up this morning, because there was no way in the rest of the weekend due to the rain, but it didn’t go well, because I was quite slow, so we went back. I suffered in the race, but carrying still a great position at home and I’m satisfied with our growth and our ability to be constantly in the fight for the top 5,” he added.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yesterday he also revealed that he had followed advice from Dani Pedrosa, who after the Jerez race told him to try to be less “repetitive” in his riding, especially when he’s in battle. A move that he paid for against Brad Binder, but which didn’t help today because he lacked the rhythm.

“Today was a completely different race, you couldn’t waste time. I could only think about finishing it in the shortest possible time, so I tried not to waste time with Binder either, because I wasn’t in the race with them, I was much slower today. So sometimes you have to try to bring home the best possible result and that’s it, and so I changed my approach.”

Both at Mugello and at Sachsenring, it was the three Desmosedici GP23s of Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco in the Sunday race. The feeling, therefore, is that they have taken a step up from the older generation of Desmosedici GPs.

“It’s true, there are a couple of races where all three manage to make the difference. Then when Enea gets back in shape, I imagine he too will get back up front. We have to hold on and try to bring home the best possible result with the bike we have”.

The hat-trick leading up to the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix will be completed next weekend: “Now there’s Assen, which is a very different track from this one, so we’ll start off with a slightly different bike as early as Friday, hoping that the weather is good and allows us to work. I also foresee a different race, because there you usually stay in a group, so it will certainly be very difficult but fun,” he concluded.

