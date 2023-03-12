Among the happy notes of the first day of the MotoGP collective tests in Portimao, one cannot fail to mention Luca Marini. The rider of the Mooney VR46 had already been the fastest of the three days in Malaysia and in Portugal he started bowing only to the world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

A sign that the feeling with his Desmosedici GP22 has reached an excellent level on two very different tracks and therefore could be reproduced on almost any track. A factor that he will have to try to exploit especially in the first races, when the factory teams are still struggling with the development of their new prototypes.

“I didn’t expect to feel so good with the bike at the end of this day. At the beginning I struggled a bit, because the feeling was completely different compared to Malaysia, but also because the track is very different: it’s much smoother and there are no sudden braking points, furthermore the tires also work in a slightly different way. In the end, however, working above all on the electronics, but also on the suspension, in the last two runs I felt really good both on the long run and on the time attack.” Marini said at the conclusion of Saturday’s session.

The set-up of his bike went so well that the second and final day of testing, which will take place today, will be dedicated almost exclusively to preparing for the first Sprint Race in MotoGP history, which will be held in the Algarve in two weeks’ time .

“The plan for Sunday is to try the Sprint Race, also to have a clearer idea of ​​the choice of tyre. I think we can go with the soft on the rear, because it’s not overly soft: you can set the time even on third or on lap four and, when it does, it can usually be used in the race too. Maybe we’ll do a comparison between the two tires to see which one is better. I think the soft is good, but not enough for Sunday’s long race , because on the left side we have some graining”.

Until a few years ago, the Ducati was considered the toughest bike on the grid. Now, however, it is perhaps the one that allows practically all riders to express themselves at their best, also adapting to different driving styles. A judgment that Luca seems to share.

“The Ducati is now a very complete bike to ride. I can’t make too many comparisons, because it’s the only MotoGP I’ve ridden and then I don’t know exactly what they’ve changed compared to the past. Maybe Zarco or Pirro can tell you something more from this point but for me it’s a very easy bike to ride and it’s complete: you can brake hard, you can carry speed through corners, maybe not as much as with a Yamaha or a Suzuki, even if it’s not far off. The grip isn’t amazing, but that’s enough to be fast.”

On the other hand, he doesn’t believe that still riding the GP22 like in 2022 is a huge advantage: “I think it’s a normal situation. But if we look at Pecco, he’s changed model, but he’s always first. It’s clear that those who have changed teams or bike may have a disadvantage compared to us at the moment”.

And he is so concentrated on his bike that he has not made comparisons with the new GP23 which the four factory riders of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer have: “I don’t want to look too much at the specifications of the others. Pecco has his bike with its set-up, while mine is tailored to my riding style.”

The strong performances of the winter tests are putting him more in the spotlight than in his first two seasons in the premier class. But this doesn’t seem too much pressure for the driver from the Marche region.

“It’s positive. Having the goal of fighting for tenth position isn’t enough for all the sacrifices this job requires. So my goal is to fight for the top 5 between now and when I retire. So I like having this pressure “, he concluded.

