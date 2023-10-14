A possible victory narrowly missed. Luca Marini took a great second place in the Sprint of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix despite the recent fracture of his collarbone suffered in the Sprint in India, beaten only by the rider of the moment, Jorge Martin.

The driver of the Mooney VR46 team was the author of a very good race, although he was slowed down by various physical problems that he has been carrying with him for some time and by one that arose during the qualifying sessions which took place on the Italian night between Friday and Saturday.

It was Marini himself who explained what happened, who at the end of the splendid Sprint in which he was the protagonist revealed the inconvenience that arose this morning.

“It was really tough. The problem was this morning in Q2. When I faced the change of direction between turn 7 and turn 8 I pushed on the handlebars and heard a ‘crack’. I hurt myself. At that point when I finished the interviews up to 3 minutes before changing into the suit I did physiotherapy to loosen up my muscles a bit”, declared the Italian driver at the end of the Sprint.

“Yesterday I wasn’t so bad, but after the qualifying lap done this morning I felt really bad. We managed to limit the damage a little, but I was in so much pain that I didn’t even feel the heat. I was struggling a lot in the left corners, especially , in fact I almost lost the rear in one of those on the last lap.”

“I wasn’t effective, I wasn’t positioned well on the bike. It’s a shame because the bike was working really well. Today we could have won, but that’s okay. I’m not in my best condition. The positive thing is that since the Misano test we have made progress very big, now I’m much more comfortable with the bike, even in India I was very fast and I think we will be so in the next races too.”

Marini, after freeing himself from Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia, seemed to have the right pace not only to catch Jorge Martin, but also to question his victory. In the last 2 laps he managed to get within 3 tenths of the Pramac team rider, but at turn 13 he lost the rear of his Ducati Desmosedici GP22 and had to settle for an excellent second position ahead of teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In the last laps I had it in my head to go and catch Martin, because I had seen that he had dropped the pace and I had the opportunity to win. Today I knew I had to risk everything to bring home the victory because my strategy for tomorrow will be completely different. I tried, but the rear tire heats up a lot and at the exit of turn 12 I had a lot of spinning.”

“In the 13th I had a bit too much brake and it slipped, I almost lost it. I still managed to keep it and I didn’t expect it because I’m not well. But I was very happy to have managed to keep it, because in these conditions I don’t it’s simple. You really risk falling.”

Yesterday, Marini appeared to be in difficulty. A question of preparation of the new Michelin tires brought to Indonesia, resolved during the night thanks to the analysis of the tire and the bike. A different way of warming up the tire before the fast lap was needed, but also some modifications to better adapt the Red to the new casings. The Mooney VR46 team did an excellent job, leading Marini to express himself at his best both in this morning’s qualifying and in the Sprint, in which he brought home a significant double podium.

“Michelin brought new tires here in Mandalika (the rear ones) with a different carcass. But they don’t explain to us very well how they are made. We are the ones who have to understand them, analyze them well also thanks to the help of our engineers and I must say that Ducati too from this point of view he does an exceptional job, giving us important help in understanding the tyres.”

“I wasn’t able to warm up the tires I put on in Free Practice 2. No one knows why. They told me it was because I didn’t warm them up well on the launch lap, but that’s not true, because I really gave everything to get them ready But obviously I didn’t succeed and they never worked. I could have used them for 60 minutes and I did a lot of out-ins to try to warm them up, but I never succeeded.”

“Then tonight we worked, we understood the problem and how the new tires are made. This morning I entered the track doing the exit lap from the pits in a different way and this made me find more confidence in the bike. Furthermore, David did a modification to the bike which made us take a good step forward.”