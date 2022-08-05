Resumption of activities that are anything but traumatic for the team Mooney VR46, especially as regards the results of the second session of free practice for the British GP, on the Silverstone track. While the PL1 served, like most of the riders, to regain confidence after a five-week stop, the PL2 ended with the two riders riding the Ducati Desmosedici close to the top 10.

While this goal was achieved by Marco Bezzecchi, 10th in the standings, Luca Marini he did not reach this goal by a whisker, in 12th position and only 18 thousandths of a delay from his teammate: “In PL1 I struggled to get into the rhythm – explained Marini – I was struggling in several corners of the track, but we managed to make a nice step forward between the two sessions and, in the turn of the afternoon, the sensations were very good. We are a little late on the plan, but the pace is not bad. We can hit Q2, it will be crucial, to then concentrate as best we can on the choice of tires for the race. Whether soft or medium, both for the front and the rear. In PL3 then we will probably test some updates and I’m sure to gain some speed ”.

General sensations very similar to those expressed by Bezzecchialso charged to take further steps tomorrow, all in view of Sunday’s race, scheduled at 14:00 Italian: “A first day of discreet workeven if the start was more complicated than expected – he has declared – I didn’t go badly in PL1, I was fast enough right away and I really like the track riding the MotoGP. Then in the afternoon we managed to take another step forward: the team did a great job and tomorrow we will continue to focus on the race pace to be ready for Sunday ”.