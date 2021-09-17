A demanding Day1 with particularly uncertain weather for Luca Marini, 23rd in the combined times after the first free practices at the Misano circuit where this weekend the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera will take place. Working for the first third of the PL1 in the dry, the Sky VR46 Avintia rider then struggled to find the right sensations on the front of his Ducati in the wet that characterized the afternoon session and finished with a best time of 1 : 34.037.

Luca Marini: “Today was definitely one of the most difficult days of the season: I did not find the sensations I was looking for neither in the dry nor in the wet. We did little work, the FP1s finished earlier than expected and the FP2s were in the wet. Tomorrow we will definitely change something on the bike because I’m struggling and I can’t do what I want on the bike. We continue to work to find a solution“.

Ruben Xaus: “I am amazed, in Misano it is usually always sunny and it is very hot while today we rode for almost two laps completely in the wet. We are close to the sea and we know that the weather can change quickly. However, it was important to have taken measurements and confidence with the bike in the wet just in case. Luca is very motivated for the home GP and knows the track very well. I’m sure he will make the most of the PL3 to get closer and stay focused on driving“.