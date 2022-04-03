For the second time in his MotoGP career, Luca Marini hit the front row in qualifying. The team rider VR46 he snatched direct access in Q2 on the last useful lap at the end of PL2 for a few thousandths excluding Miguel Oliveira and then in Q2 he placed the paw that earned him the front row alongside pole-man Aleix Espargarò and the other Ducati ‘officer’ by Jorge Martin. For the team managed by Pablo Nieto and Alessio Salucci it is a great satisfaction, also because they were among the teams completely without material until 4 in the morning when the second cargo finally arrived with the remaining material necessary to compete in the Argentine Grand Prix. .

A race in which obviously Luca Marini has great ambitions: “Really a great result for the whole team, they did a race against time from this morning at four to be able to be on the track for free practice. Thanks to them and to Ducati: the feeling with the bike was wonderful. We are working hard, we had some problems in the first two races, but now we are on the right track and we are taking measures on everything. I feel good on the bike and this is where I want to be because I know my potential and that of the whole team. In the race it will be tough, we still don’t know which tire we will use because, with the completely revised sessions, we haven’t spent much time on the track. I don’t know if the medium or the soft will be better at the rear and in this sense the warm up will also be crucial for setting the electronics and the details. There are a lot of strong riders, we have to take care of the details and be able to be consistent ”.

Marco Bezzecchi he had a very strong start in FP1 on a track he loves and seemed well on his way to gaining direct access in Q2, but then he chose the wrong tow – Bagnaia – and crashed on the last lap available to FP2: “Can’t complain about the day, overall it was a good day. The crash at the end of the second session was not necessary because I was then forced to lap in Q1 with the second bike which was not my favorite of the two. The team did a really great job: they did everything possible to get ready for the shifts. We are fast, the pace is not bad, we continue to work on the details to have a good race ”.