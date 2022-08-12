The second season in MotoGP of Luca Marini it proceeds between highs and lows. Valentino Rossi’s brother, who made his debut in the top class last year, runs this year with the 9-time world champion team together with Marco Bezzecchi, another Academy VR46 driver. Riding his Desmosedici GP22 Marini was able to line up four consecutive top-10 finishes between Jerez and Sachsenring, before slipping further back to Assen and Silverstone. Currently the ‘Maro’ is 15th in the rider standings, the only one among the Ducati riders together with rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio to have not yet reached the podium this year. His best result came in Germany, with the fifth place finish.

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sporthowever, Marini made it clear that for him it would not be a failure fail to achieve a top-3 finish by the end of this season. “Disappointment? No. It means that for certain reasons it could not happen “ explained the 25 year old from Urbino. However, the conviction remains that of being tied to the right house in order to achieve great results: “I really like it. If he went a little stronger on the forehand like he used to, it would be easier to overtake everyone – he joked – however Ducati has experience, knowledge of the engine and aerodynamics that others do not have, and I hope they will continue to invest in this “.