Luca Marini saw the opportunity to score a good podium in the Sprint Race of the Austrian Grand Prix slip away due to a contact in Turn 1 with Jorge Martin.

The Mooney VR46 team rider was ahead of his brand mate, but the Spaniard was making a comeback after sliding to the rear due to a contact triggered by him at the first corner after the start.

Still reaching Turn 1, Martin tried to get inside Marini, but his left foot touched the footpeg of the number 10 Ducati Desmosedici GP and caused his crash. Marini was unable to restart and was thus forced to retire.

At the end of the race, the Italian centaur said he was satisfied with the progress made in terms of performance, but he also expressed all his doubts regarding the failure to penalize Martin for what he did shortly after the start and the decision of the marshals a race precisely linked to avoiding imposing a Long Lap Penalty on the Spaniard of the Pramac team.

“Today was a good day compared to yesterday because we worked a lot on the bike and we improved just as much. I felt very good during the first lap of the race. It was very difficult to overtake Jack, because the KTM is often strong and Jack too he’s very fast. Then I used my rear tire a little too much at that stage, so I had to slow down a bit. But then Martin tried to pass me. And I think in that case the problem is that it’s not clear how the marshals must intervene and in which case to do so, just as it is not clear how they give the penalties”.

“In my opinion, Jorge shouldn’t have been at that point, at that precise moment. And it all stems from what happened in Turn 1 on the first lap. He did something much more dangerous than what he done to me. What he did to me was bad luck. His foot hit my footboard and I fell. He sure didn’t want me to fall. I just tried to make a wider line to try and avoid the crash , but it’s the same thing for him too. He too would never have wanted to touch me. Our sport is dangerous and we both know it. We also know that with certain maneuvers you get important penalties.”

“What he did in Turn 1 after the start was not sanctioned. Instead they sanctioned Quartararo’s maneuver very quickly with a Long Lap Penalty [parla del contatto con cui il francese ha fatto cadere Lorenzo Savadori]. I think what happened in Turn 1 deserved a penalty [per Martin]. As for our crash, if he had been penalized, it never would have happened.”

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The point is that Martin braked wrong in Turn 1. When you brake in the race it’s always a difficult moment for everyone. At the start you also have to try to avoid contact with the others. But more generally, at any time. When that kind of thing happens of things the marshals must be prepared. The race must be correct for everyone and must continue for everyone in the most correct way possible”.

“The problem is also related to the consistency of the penalties. Every time the marshals change their opinion on how to apply the rules. It’s not clear. It would be great to find a solution. There was a time when tough penalties were given even without incidents. Then they changed and now everything is freer. At Silverstone we saw riders push others off the track without taking penalties. And now we’ve come to see accidents and they are usually penalised. But not today. But Quartararo took a penalty today. Because he yes and some no?”

Marini went into more detail about Martin’s mistake after the start. According to the Mooney VR46 team rider, at the start it is permissible to set one’s own trajectory, but it is always good to remember that there are various bikes around him and they all follow their own trajectory. That is why, in his opinion, sanctions should have been applied.

“I understand that Martin made his line, his trajectory. But when you’re in his situation you have to think that there are other bikes ahead of you. In his situation, he had 6 others. It’s difficult to think what he said. But it’s also difficult to say anything other than what I’ve already explained.”

“I saw the accident once. From what I’ve seen, I would always penalize whoever caused the accident. I understand defending the position, but I think whoever initiates the contact that causes the crash should be penalised. And, be careful , this time it was Martin’s turn, but it can happen to others. It’s something we have to understand, understand how the rules are applied by the commissioners.”

Marini concluded his speech in the post Sprint Race debrief talking about tomorrow’s race. He did it with confidence due to the substantial steps forward seen today. His Ducati still doesn’t allow him to ride as effectively as Francesco Bagnaia manages to do, but the improvements have been evident.

“Now I have more feeling in the last part of the corner. There is still something missing if I compare myself with Bagnaia. He is in great shape. But we are on the right path compared to yesterday. Now we are more consistent, we have more stability, and it is important on a such a track where mistakes are paid dearly”, concluded Marini.