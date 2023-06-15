The pilot market is in great turmoil, between confirmations, denials and indiscretions. The last, in chronological order, is the one that Franco Morbidelli would like to be very close to saying goodbye to Yamaha and close to joining Ducati. Motorsport.com had spoken with Uccio, manager of the Mooney VR46 team, about the probable arrival of Soft in the structure of Valentino Rossi in place of Marco Bezzecchi, should he make the leap to Pramac.

The historic friend and collaborator of the Doctor had not hidden a certain interest in Italian-Brazilian, but there is still nothing in writing. The question therefore arises spontaneously: with what structure? Everything seems very unstable but at the same time armored, it would not be easy for the Roman to find a solution. This was confirmed by Luca Marini, questioned on the issue on Thursday at the German Grand Prix. “I didn’t know about these rumors,” says the driver from Tavullia. “I think Franco is a very strong and fast rider, but I don’t know.”

“Certainly with a Ducati it’s a little easier to be fast and competitive at the moment. This is clear”, explains Marini, referring to the fact that the GP23 is the most coveted bike, the one that won the world championship last year and which seems to suit every single rider well. “Now the Desmosedici is the best bike in the championship in all conditions and on every track. So it would be better for him, but I honestly don’t know if there’s a place to find a Ducati. None of the Ducati riders wants to leave their seats, because it’s the best there is now. We have to think about ourselves and Frankie has to hope to find a good solution to show his speed again, like he has done in the past. Because if you win three MotoGP races, you’re one of the greats.”

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Just thinking about himself, the Mooney VR46 rider talks about the Sachsenring weekend, the second of a challenging hat-trick. For him it will be especially due to his not exactly optimal physical conditions, his right hand still hurts after the Le Mans accident and continues his recovery. Last week, Mugello was demanding, while this weekend in Germany, the track layout could help: “After Sunday’s race, it was tough, especially on Monday. But with a lot of physiotherapy, I feel fine now. I think I feel better than on Thursday in Mugello. But tomorrow it will be clearer for me, because I’ll get on the bike and try the sensations. On this track, I think and hope it’s not a problem, because there’s only one right-hander in the first one. In the others it will be ok, I guess”.

Historically, the Sachsenring track is the fiefdom of Marc Marquez, who won here without interruption from 2013 to 2021. Only Fabio Quartararo with the Yamaha managed to beat him last year, bringing the M1 back to the top step of the podium in Germany for the first time since 2009, when Valentino Rossi won. We have to go back to 2008 to find the latest Ducati success, when Casey Stoner prevailed at the Sachsenring. Will this year, with the overwhelming power of the Desmosedici, be different?

Marini summarizes the situation on the eve of the GP: “Honestly, it’s been a long time since Ducati hasn’t won here. It will be difficult again this year, I think Marc Marquez is the favorite to win this race for all the victories here in the past. Honda is also very strong here, maybe it’s the better bike. But Fabio Quartararo also won here last year and this year he will have a great opportunity, because the engine isn’t so important here. But all the other Ducati riders are strong and in great shape, Pecco Bagnaia for sure. Johann Zarco is also very fast here every year, as is Marco Bezzecchi”.

“Let’s see if we can be fast here too. It’s a difficult track with no gap between the riders in qualifying, but the pace is the same for everyone in the race too. So it will be more difficult than usual and the starting grid position will make the difference”, concludes the rider of the Valentino Rossi team.