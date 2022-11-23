“2022 marks a turning point in the history of MotoGP: we have never had so many riders at this extraordinary level and so close”. Luca Marini talks about his entire 2022 in this pill. A significant year for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider, in his second season in the Top class astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP, which saw him compete in a new team built around him and who only made his MotoGP debut last March.

Challenging months, but always ended with a plus sign and an inexorable and constant growth by small steps, which led him to be among the strongest riders in the second half of the championship up to the Valencia GP. 12th place overall with 120 points, twice at the foot of the podium in Austria and at Misano, for a total of 19 races completed (only one retirement at the Malaysian GP due to a technical problem immediately after the start) and 10 placings in the Top 10.

What assessment do you make of your 2022?

“The second part of the Championship, in terms of results, was incredible. I’m really positive for 2023 because this season we’ve learned, we’ve grown and for next year we have to aim high, for victory. I would have signed for these results at the beginning of the season? I would say instead for something more. I knew I could do well, I knew I could be competitive, even without signing”.

What did you miss for the first podium?

“Many times I’ve been close to the podium, sometimes it seemed really within reach. What didn’t work? There are only three places on the podium (laughs ed)! There’s no real reason to explain it, we were often among the fastest on the track, but it’s not easy to be one of those three at the end of the race. At least it’s not obvious. Sometimes we lacked a bit of luck, other times we lost something in qualifying and we started from a long way back”.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What was the turning point of the season?

“Something changed between the Le Mans and Mugello races. There we found an excellent basis in terms of settings which we then exploited during the rest of the season. Immediately after the Jerez GP we had a day of testing and, for the first time since the off season, we were able to work on all the aspects that we don’t have time to deal with during the race weekend, considering the timing of the sessions”.

How did it go with the new team?

“If we think that this group made its debut on the track, as a team in the Top class, just under a year ago, we can say that the atmosphere is fantastic, both on and off the track. We bonded a lot, we are often together, we do normal things like going to dinner. Many of my technicians have young children and so we often find ourselves talking about everyday life, everyday life. We are a good group! From a purely technical point of view, after the start of the season, so to speak complicated, we were practically perfect. It is impressive to think that the bulk of the Team was made up of rookies this year. Everyone had to make sacrifices at the beginning, the one from Moto2 to MotoGP is a demanding leap in terms of workload. We had to getting to know the bike, understanding the mechanics of the new category and the guys were just great”.

What can you say about Ducati?

“The Ducati is the most competitive and fastest bike on the track. The results and the riders prove it too. It’s powerful and, in its own way, easy to ride. From the start of the season to today, the leap forward made by the engineers Ducati is impressive. In the pre-season tests, the situation was critical, difficult, especially for me who immediately had the 2022 specs. From mid-season onwards, Ducati managed to open a huge gap on the other manufacturers. Congratulations to them for the work done paid off and I hope they continue like this. They really won everything in this 2022!”.

What moment is the MotoGP experiencing?

“What can I say, an incredible season in terms of riders and bikes. For anyone who has been a spectator, a real show with hard-fought races and where it was difficult to see a single rider on the run. 2022 marks a turning point in the history of the MotoGP: not we’ve never had so many riders at this extraordinary level and so close.”

