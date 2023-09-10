The next event on the MotoGP calendar, the Indian Grand Prix, continues to cause some concern among some of the protagonists of the premier class. The Buddh International Circuit’s homologation process will only end on the Thursday before the race and according to some drivers there are some points that should be reviewed. In particular one where there is a low wall that is very close to the track.

The topic was also discussed in the Safety Commission meeting which took place on Thursday and, even if there are some opinions that have moderated after seeing the images of the state of the art of the works, there are also those who continue to believe that that point is particularly dangerous and that it is risky to run in those conditions.

Luca Marini, who has always been one of the most attentive to all aspects related to safety, is among those who are still not entirely convinced of the standards of the Indian track, even after what was shown to him in Friday’s meeting. Indeed, the Mooney VR46 rider seemed very surprised when he was told that some of his colleagues felt reassured after the Safety Commission.

“I have the same worries as before. Why should I be more relaxed? Everything is still the same as it was before. Have the others told you that they are more relaxed? So I don’t know why they were worried before, because everything is the same. Only in one corner they said they will paint the curb like they did in Austria”, said Marini after finishing the Misano Sprint in eighth place.

“It’s ok for them, but we’ll see when some pilots fall and end up against the wall if there are no consequences. Maybe no one will fall and it will be fine. Let’s see. It all depends on whether someone hits the walls or not”, he added.