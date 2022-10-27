The elite of world motorcycling is once again involved in an old debate: minimum weight. This condition, mandatory in Moto3 and Moto2, does not exist in MotoGP. Something similar happens in World Superbike, where 1000cc bikes have to weigh a minimum number of kilograms on the scale.

The debate was aroused by the possible advantage of Alvaro Bautista precisely among the production derivatives. Scott Redding posted a text on his social networks in which he reflected on the issue and asked for a minimum weight for the motorcycle-rider combination, underlining that between him and the Spaniard there are almost 30 kg of difference.

Luca Marini, speaking with Motorsport.com, agreed with the British driver. “It cannot be that they have not yet introduced the minimum weight in MotoGP,” said the Italian, one of the heaviest riders in the category.

According to official championship data, Valentino Rossi’s younger brother weighs 69 kg. But this is not the weight that would correspond to his height of 184 cm. Luca encountered the restrictions imposed by the scales upon his arrival in MotoGP, as the minimum weight in Moto2 gave him some more freedom.

“In Moto2 my training in the gym was very different. I did very little work with weights, because I’m big, and I did more cardio. In MotoGP it’s more difficult. In Moto2 there is a minimum weight, I was four kilos above. the limit. No problem, there are other bikers like that. The difference between Bezzecchi and me was about 8 kilos, but the others had to be weighed “, he explained.

“In MotoGP it is more complicated; I try to be more rigorous with my training program and my diet. There is no minimum weight, so there is a difference of 10 kilos between me and another Ducati rider,” he said. said.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But what does it mean to weigh more? “It has a great impact on the behavior of the bike and on tire wear”, complains Marini. “On many circuits I have the feeling, and the data confirm this, that I am asking for more from the tires. I am heavier and you have to transmit more energy to be able to accelerate in the same way.”

Although, “according to the data, the acceleration is the same”, the rear tire wears more and this forces him to drive “more carefully”.

“At the start of the season I finished every race with a very worn rear tire. We worked a lot on this aspect and now we are competitive.”

These reasons make Marini understand the rule of the minimum weight in the motorcycle-rider combination as a “democratic” measure.

“Why should a bigger rider be penalized because he weighs more?” Asks Luca.

“Nothing can be done against this, it’s everyone’s nature. I think it doesn’t make sense,” he complained. “It would be better if we all had minimal weight, because we could do more weight training. I think even the leanest would benefit,” he ventured.

The runner-up of the 2020 Moto2 World Championship accused the MotoGP brands of encouraging the fact that there is still no minimum weight. “They want it to stay that way,” he assured him. “When they have a light rider they don’t have to think so much about weight distribution and this changes the behavior of the bike. It’s something that IRTA and Dorna have to develop, not the manufacturers.”

When it comes to small riders in MotoGP there is a name that comes to mind: Dani Pedrosa. The Catalan is just 160 centimeters tall and weighs around 50 kilograms. These data played against him in the premier class, with many injuries and muscle overloads.

Marini did not deny the evidence and admitted that the # 26 was competing at a disadvantage, but stressed that this is no longer the case. “The average height in MotoGP is 175 cm and the weight is more or less the same,” he says.