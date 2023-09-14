The rumors linked to the possible exit of Marc Marquez from Honda a year early and his subsequent landing on the Gresini Racing Ducati, a team in which he would return to share the garage with his brother Alex just like in 2020, have catalysed the pay attention throughout the weekend of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera.

In Monday’s collective tests in Misano, the eight-time world champion found himself dealing with the basis of a 2024 prototype that did not give the desired answers: the RC213V changed the style with which it must be approached a bit, but the problems and performance remained more or less the same. For this reason, when he met with journalists during the lunch break, he still played, saying he had a Plan A, a Plan B and even a plan C for 2024 and still taking time until the two races at the end of the month for a final decision .

Inevitably, Marc’s colleagues were also asked to participate in the debate and in particular the riders who already ride a Ducati. Above all to find out what they think the eight-time world champion would be able to do aboard the Desmosedici GP. Among these Luca Marini, who like him would drive a 2023 version of the Rossa next year.

“It would be fantastic, maybe. Having a strong rider like him with the same bike is always a good thing. You can look at the data and measure yourself with the same conditions. Also because when I’ve had the opportunity to keep up with him, he always seems very strong” , said Marini after setting the best time of the day in the collective tests.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then the Mooney VR46 rider also made a joke about the situation, but also underlined that in his opinion Honda has grown in the last few outings, having had the opportunity to observe the number 93 up close on several occasions, so he would be surprised if Marc really decides to change scenery.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t give up that 12 million he gets per season,” said Luca, having a good laugh. Then he continued: “The Honda seems to be going strong now. They’ve improved a lot: I happened to catch them on the track both in Barcelona and here and now the bike is going. It’s no longer what it was at the beginning of the season, they’re making steps forward, so it would surprise me if he let the project go now.”

“Now they are all at a very high level, I don’t see much difference between one bike and another. I think we are at a bit of a stalemate, in which the details make the difference, in addition to qualifying and the start, more than how strong or okay one is. If you can finish the first three laps in front, the race is pretty clear,” he added.

When it was then pointed out to him that the other Hondas, including that of the 2020 world champion Joan Mir, were all at the back of the group, he concluded: “I know, but Joan is in a somewhat difficult psychological situation. Honda is going strong now with Marquez, in my opinion they are fine”, he concluded.