After Friday’s meeting with the stewards, Luca Marini was one of the few to stop and talk to the media and declared that the meeting was positive, emphasizing that “dialogue is always positive”.

Just 24 hours later, the Italian got very angry over an action by Brad Binder that wasn’t penalised, while according to him it was punishable and the South African should have returned the position, as happened to Pecco Bagnaia in Jerez.

“I’m very angry with the stewards,” said the Mooney VR46 driver. “In Jerez they made a decision and today, faced with an identical incident, they made a different one. The conversation we had with them yesterday didn’t solve all the problems, but at least I think it clarified some points. Yet today they changed my mind again,” he lamented.

“In Jerez, they forced Pecco to hand the position back to Jack Miller, and we didn’t all agree that it was the right thing to do. Perfect. This time, Binder immediately threw me off the track, in an action worse than Pecco’s , and they don’t make him return the position. Yesterday they say they will keep the criteria with certain incidents and one day later they don’t keep their promise. This makes me very angry”, explained the Italian with his usual coherent, calm and very well spoken speech explained.

Marini’s anger was justified, given that that contact probably cost him the chance to get on the podium.

“If Binder had been penalised, I would have finished second, because I would have been able to pass Pecco and Márquez, who messed up a bit. I would like someone to come and explain it to me. If they like Binder or if KTM cannot be penalised, If so, I accept it, at least I will have an explanation. But don’t leave us like this, not knowing how to behave on the track. If they want to make this discipline free, like Supercross, then let us know,” he added, not without sarcasm.

“There are riders who throw themselves at you in vain. They do it out of spite, to annoy you so that you don’t try to overtake them at the next corner. Binder always does this. He comes upon you, goes around the corner and throws you out. And he doesn’t come penalised,” Valentino Rossi’s brother pointed out openly about the South African.

