The latest MotoGP outing in the pre-season tests of Mandalika showed good results for the two drivers of the team Mooney VR46especially with regards to Luca Marini: at the end of the third and final day of testing, the 24-year-old in fact concluded at 3rd place overall in the combined standings, with an overall time of two tenths slower than that set by Pol Espargaró and the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, respectively in first and second place in the ranking. The final appointment before the inaugural weekend of the season – scheduled for March 6 in Qatar – also rewarded the second Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi20th in the standings but with the ‘title’ of fastest driver absolutely in the category of rookie.

On a day dedicated in particular to tests on the race pace, Marini commented on Day 3 of Mandalika, noting all his satisfaction with the work done by the team: “Today’s focus was mainly on race simulation – He admitted – we tried to work on the setting in these specific conditions with the rear average. I think it was a good choice for us, but I know that other riders took to the track for the long run with the soft. We still don’t know which compounds Michelin will bring for the race, but in the tests carried out so far, the results are good. I started at the beginning behind Marco, but I was really struggling to stay in the wake of the temperatures and at the same time to overtake because the track, if we remove the rubber strip of the three days, is very dirty and dangerous. The feedback is positive overall, I was a bit tired in the finale, but it was really hot today. I am satisfied with the whole team, we are working hard and I am happy ”.

Satisfaction also expressed by teammate Bezzecchi, now closer and closer to the day of his official MotoGP debut and riding a bike whose livery will be presented on February 24: “I am happy to have closed in crescendo – he has declared – It was a positive day, I did fewer laps than yesterday and I concentrated on the time attack before and on the simulation after. On the flying lap I did a step and the 25-lap race simulation with Luca went well, especially the first part. I started first and was in front for half of the laps. I felt at ease, then Luca overtook me and I struggled harder, but I can’t complain. The whole team has done a great job in this pre-season, every session I have made some steps forward and I can’t wait to get to Qatar for my first GP in the Top class. It will be a unique emotion “.