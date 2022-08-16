Among the fastest tracks and which on paper is well suited to the characteristics of the Ducati Desmosedici GP, the new Spielberg Ring – the variant will make its debut, which splits the straight into two parts between turns 2 and 3 – will host the 13th round of the World Championship. MotoGP 2022. On the track, with the Top 10 within reach and the very first in the sights, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi for another step forward on a track that saw both of them on the podium in Moto2.

Second in 2018 in the middle class and fifth in 2021, as a rookie in MotoGP, at the end of a truly daring race, Luca returns to work to complete kilometers and adapt the new Ducati fairing in view of the season finale.

“I can’t wait to get back on track in Austria: see and test the new layout of the track and continue to do kilometers and work on the new fairing. Last year we achieved a good result here, in a really difficult condition to manage, and we hope instead for a stable weather to be able to set ourselves at best and have fun on one of the most beautiful and unique tracks on the calendar “, said Marini.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Victorious in Austria in Moto3 and Moto2 and motivated to continue in the wake of the positive results of the last weekend, even Marco who can’t wait to test the new modification to the track on the MotoGP bike and confirm himself as the best rookie.

“The Spielberg track is definitely one of my favorites: I have always been strong, it always came naturally to me, I have won twice and I can’t wait to try MotoGP right here. The track is very fast, it will definitely give taste and I’m also curious to try the new chicane “, added Bezzecchi.