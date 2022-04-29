In a ranking with really low gaps, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi they close Day1 of the Spanish GP which will take place on Sunday at 2 pm in the wake of the strongest, just three tenths of a second from direct access to tomorrow’s Q2. After a first approach in PL1 by degrees on the DesmosediciGP (P22, 1’39.749 ed), a nice step forward in the afternoon for Luca who signs a good 1’38.102, a time that is worth the P17 in the combined day. Not far from the group and under the wall of 1.38, also Marco in P18 with a best lap time of 1’38.196 and ready to approach the Top10 in the last free practice session tomorrow (9.55 am Italian time).

Luca Marini: “A difficult start, I’m not very happy of today’s result. We certainly made some progress between the sessions: it seems to me to be fast on the track, to go fast, but then in the end the times do not arrive and we are unable to reduce the gap from the leaders which remains constant GP after GP. At this point of the season we need to understand what happens and be able to take a step to stay with the group. Let’s go back to the data to make a good qualifying tomorrow“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I’m happy with today’s work, we got off to a good start and we’ve already done a lot in terms of the race. I am satisfied, the sensations are good and we can take one more step on the time attack. Perhaps I kept a little too much margin, I could have filed something on the time trial, but it was essential to dedicate the shifts to finding the right pace to face Sunday’s race in the best possible way.“.

Pablo Nieto: “The Jerez de la Frontera circuit is one of those tracks that everyone knows well. There are a lot of strong riders here and the gaps are really small. In just over a second gap we find many riders and Luca and Marco are in the wake of the group fighting for access to the Top 10. In PL3 it will therefore be fun. Let’s make the most of today’s data and those of the November tests to be able to have our say tomorrow“.