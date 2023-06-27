Assen certainly wasn’t an easy weekend for Luca Marini, who was already looking at Holland at the start of the hat-trick with relative concern. The rider of the Mooney VR46 team indicated the Netherlands as a very physical and demanding track due to the hand conditions which are still not exactly 100%.

However, physically he seems to have had fewer problems compared to the fatigue of riding the bike on a track that just doesn’t suit his style. A tenth place in the Sprint and a seventh position in Sunday’s race could still make us smile, but Marini started from the front row and fought against his Ducati, which seemed not to want to be managed: “We struggled all weekend”, has explained maro after Sunday’s race.

The summer break has now arrived, but the mind of the Mooney VR46 rider travels quickly and already during Sunday’s race he thought of a solution to adopt to try and feel better at Assen in 2024 or on circuits that have similar characteristics: “There is missing something, after the race I have an idea for the future, for next year at this track. But also on other circuits that come close to this one in terms of characteristics. It’s something I want to try.”

“I struggle a lot in the fast areas”, is the motivation given by Marini to his effort. “When I’m out of the hull, since I’m very tall and therefore I take in a lot of air. So it is very difficult to turn the bike. During the race I tried to stay more inside and it went a little better, but it’s tough because it’s not my natural position”.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Marini tries to look on the positive side of a complicated weekend. In a race where making mistakes was very simple (in fact, there were several crashes), he brought the bike to the finish line managing despite everything to conquer a seventh place: “I think not crashing and conquering seventh position is good because we took points for the championship.”

The negative aspect is the lack of speed seen this weekend and which he would like to improve on the Assen track and on tracks similar to the Dutch one: “Even if I’m not happy with my speed this weekend, but also last year and two years ago it was like that. Assen is a track where I’ve always struggled with the MotoGP, I have to understand why, but something came to my mind in the race, so maybe we’ll try it in the future”.

One of the protagonists on Sunday in Assen was definitely Aleix Espargaro, stoic fourth despite a broken wing in the early stages due to a contact with Marini. However, the rider of Valentino Rossi’s team claims he didn’t hear anything and didn’t realize he touched the Aprilia standard bearer: “I didn’t hear anything with Aleix, but I saw that the wing broke,” he concludes.