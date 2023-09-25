Luca Marini wasted no time. After fracturing his left collarbone in the accident that occurred at the start of the Sprint of the Indian Grand Prix, he immediately returned to Italy to undergo the surgery necessary to stabilize the injury and try to speed up recovery times as much as possible. recovery.

The operation was carried out in Modena by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini’s team. This is the same orthopedic specialist who had also operated on Luca’s more famous brother, Valentino Rossi, when he fractured his collarbone in 2010, but also on Andrea Dovizioso on several occasions. Furthermore, he recently followed the recovery from Enea Bastianini’s fractured scapula, which however in that case did not require surgery.

Everything seems to have gone well, as the Mooney VR46 driver himself announced via his social channels, complete with photos from the hospital bed. “And this went too. Thanks to Dr. Porcellini and his team. Not one of my best times, but let’s start the countdown to get back on the bike as soon as possible. Let’s hold on. See you soon”, he wrote on his Instagram page.

The goal of the driver from the Marche region would be to only skip the Japanese Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend in Motegi. Which was also confirmed by team manager Pablo Nieto yesterday: “If everything goes well, I hope he is ready for Indonesia”, he told the official MotoGP website.

Upon his return, Marini will also have to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s race, as he was sanctioned for the accident that occurred on Saturday at the Buddh International Circuit. The dynamics, in fact, did not leave too many doubts: Luca came very wide at the first braking point and hit his boxmate Marco Bezzecchi, who however managed to continue, finishing in fifth position.

“He didn’t start very well, so he tried to brake a little later, but there was nothing he could do. He braked two meters later, but it was already too late, he couldn’t stop the bike and unfortunately he hit Marco and fell,” explained Nieto, speaking about the accident.