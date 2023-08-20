The disappointment of the Sprint had been really great for Luca Marini, but the Mooney VR46 driver managed to redeem himself in the long race of the Austrian Grand Prix. Yesterday he crashed following a contact with Jorge Martin while he was fighting for the podium, but today he managed to finish fourth.

A result that actually left him with a hint of regret for the vanished podium, above all for a small mistake he made during the first lap, which however weighed heavily on the economy of his race, because it probably would have been him to run away instead of finding himself chasing his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, who preceded him at the end, and Alex Marquez.

“I think it was impossible to do more than that, when I passed Alex it was already late. My only regret is the start, because on exiting the first corner I lost the rear. I almost crashed, Miller overtook me and I lost a lot time, also because Alex passed me too and they are two difficult riders to overtake. If I had stayed third at the end of the first lap, it would have been another race, but that’s part of the game. It was a small mistake. but it could have changed the result,” Marini said after the match.

However, the disappointment only lasted a few moments, because then Luca brought out his ability to look above all on the positive side of things, which in this case is the step forward found in terms of set-up compared to the latest outings.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m happy, I’m satisfied, it’s just that every time you get close and you don’t get on the podium you’ve wasted an opportunity. But it was a good weekend: we worked well and found a good balance after struggling at Assen and Silverstone. So I hope that we can continue to work like this in Barcelona. It will probably be difficult, because the Aprilia and the KTM could be stronger than us, but we’ll see.”

When asked what his Ducati needs to improve on, Marini explained: “I lack a bit of grip on the edge to make the bike turn a little better. I slide a lot when I open the gas and I start to struggle with the rear tire a little bit ahead of the other riders. I’m strong under braking, but I can’t be as effective under acceleration, especially if I compare my data with Bezzecchi’s, so we need to find something more in this area”.

After the bad weather at Silverstone, this was the first weekend in which the tire pressure detection system with the related penalties became truly operational. Everything went according to expectations for the Ducati rider, also because he shared Michelin’s decision to lower the reference value given the high temperatures of the weekend.

“We started with the right pressure, but then it lifted anyway. The problem today is that it was very hot compared to the temperatures we usually find here in Austria, but in the end the conditions were the same for everyone. But I have to say that Michelin had set a lower limit for this race and I think it was the right choice. Indeed, I hope they keep this value everywhere, because I think it’s the right one,” he concluded.

