Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi are immediately protagonists at the first test of the 2023 season in Valencia. Both on track with the Ducati Desmosedici GP22s, they closed the day respectively at first and third place. Among the first to test the track this morning, Marini completed 76 laps and scored an excellent one 1.30.032, the absolute best time trial of the day to which is added the third top speed (332.1 km / h ed) together with an excellent pace. Good feelings also for Bezzecchijust two tenths of a second behind his teammate, thanks to a fast lap of 1.30.262 taken at the 62nd of today’s 78s. The next appointment on the track will be from 10 February at the Sepang International Circuit.

Marini: “A good day of testing, positive for both the flying lap – I also managed to improve the qualifying time on Saturday – than in general for the atmosphere. We tried what we usually don’t have time to try during a race weekend, I used the day to run, have fun and bond with new team members. The pace was good, then when I put the soft on the rear I expected a more significant improvement, instead just two tenths. Now we recover from the season finale and then head down until the first test in Malaysia“.

“I’m happy, I wasn’t expecting the third time. I like the new bike, I still don’t know exactly what the differences are, but I can certainly say one thing: the improvements in braking are significant. I went out on track, without making any changes, and I immediately solved all the problems I had during the weekend“, he added Bezzecchi. “Also at the engine level, I have good sensations, but obviously there are many aspects we need to work on. Without any doubt it is a competitive bike. We work at our best, especially from a physical point of view, during the break and we return to Sepang energized“.