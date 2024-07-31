The official Honda team is the worst placed team in the overall World Championship standings, both in the constructors’ standings, fifth, 24 points behind Yamaha, and in the team standings, eleventh with just 14 points, eight points behind the satellite LCR team, which is second to last.

Almost halfway through the season, the powerful Tokyo manufacturer has yet to take advantage of the enormous benefits provided by the new concession system, with which Yamaha seems to be moving much more quickly.

The Honda riders will return to the track after almost a month of break, curious to know if something new will arrive in their garage, or if they will have to continue fighting to avoid finishing last in every race.

“I’m looking forward to being back with the team at Silverstone, to see what has been done during the break and what the plan is for the next races,” said Luca Marini ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

“Silverstone is a complex circuit, very long and with many different sections, a good way to evaluate ourselves,” added the Italian.

The British race will be the halfway point of the season and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the championship with some special events, such as the decoration of the bikes and the riders’ suits, which will be vintage and iconic.

“It will be special for the 75th anniversary, I’m very excited to wear the colours we designed and I hope we can put in a good performance and do better than our races before the summer,” said Marini, who needed eight races and two disqualified riders to score his first point since joining Honda at the start of the season.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir arrives with a renewal and extra motivation

While Marini was already under contract for next year, Honda has decided to extend Joan Mir’s contract for another two seasons, until the end of 2026, as announced earlier this week.

“We’ve enjoyed a nice break, with some time to relax and a lot of time to train and prepare for the second part of the season,” explained the Majorcan in the preview released by the Japanese manufacturer.

“I am very happy that my future with HRC has been confirmed and this is a further motivation for this intense end of the season,” he added.

For the 2020 World Champion, the livery that Honda, one of the most, if not the most historic brands in the category, will be one of the most eye-catching.

“Silverstone is going to be incredible this year with all the special liveries, I have to say ours is probably the most beautiful MotoGP livery I’ve ever seen,” he said, before recalling the disastrous situation he is going through. “What really matters is the progress we make, the objectives remain the same as always,” he concluded.