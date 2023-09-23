The Ducati army continues to lose pieces. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer showed up in India without Enea Bastianini, still dealing with the injuries suffered at the start of the Catalan Grand Prix, but today two more of his standard bearers ended up KO’d.

The first was Alex Marquez, who fell at turn 5 during Q1, breaking three ribs, which will cost him not only the two races at the Buddh International Circuit, but certainly also the next round in Japan.

At the start of the Sprint there was an accident triggered by Luca Marini and it was the Mooney VR46 driver who paid the price. The Marche native missed the braking point at the very difficult turn 1 and at that point he tried everything to avoid hitting Marco Bezzecchi’s twin Ducati.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team He crashed his motorbike at the start of the Sprint Photo by: M Saad

The contact, however, was inevitable and the impact on the ground was rather disastrous for Marini, who unfortunately suffered a fracture of his left collarbone, which was diagnosed immediately at the Medical Center, before arranging for his transfer to hospital.

Team manager Pablo Nieto then explained that it is a fracture that requires surgery, but that Luca has decided to undergo the operation in Italy, so he will return home tomorrow and will go under the knife as soon as possible.

For the moment, recovery times have not yet been hypothesized, but the certainty is that upon his return Marini will find a long lap penalty waiting for him, because the panel of commissioners has decided to inflict it on him as a sanction for the accident triggered at the start today. He will have to pay for it in the first Sunday race in which he takes part.

Read also: