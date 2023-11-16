As for the track, the eyes of fans are all turned to the duel for the MotoGP world champion crown between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, which has reached its penultimate chapter in Qatar. If you look at the market, however, the spotlight in the Lusail paddock is all pointing in the direction of Luca Marini.

At the moment there is still no official news, but the rider from the Marche remains the main candidate to take over from Marc Marquez in the official Honda team. Everything revolves around the possibility of obtaining a two-year offer and not just one year, even if the Japanese company now seems aimed at going in that direction.

For the moment, the person concerned is not saying anything and awaits developments from HRC, but it is clear that his hope is that the issue can be resolved as quickly as possible, given that there are now less than two weeks left until the collective tests in Valencia, when in the case he should have his first contact with the RC213V and his new team.

“I don’t know anything yet, the situation is the same as last Sunday. I can’t say anything new, except what I already told you. I know it’s not a good situation for your work, but it’s not a good situation for me either (laughs). It would be nice to have more time, but Valencia is next week,” Marini said when asked about his future once he arrives in Qatar.

“I’m waiting for Honda like all of you and the best thing I can do is concentrate on this Grand Prix, trying to get a good result. What’s important for me, but I think for everyone at this point, is to clarify the situation as soon as possible,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

It is clear that in his case it is a bit strange for the whole environment to see him on the verge of leaving the family team, given that the big boss of the Mooney VR46 is his brother Valentino Rossi, and that he has been defending for six seasons now the colors of the Tavullia team. As Luca also underlined, however, following the opportunities offered by the market is part of the career of every professional driver. And joining the official Honda team, despite the difficult moment experienced by the Japanese giant, cannot but be considered as such.

“I’m ready to absorb this situation and it’s not strange. It’s something completely normal, because every year there are changes in the team line-ups. It’s about being a rider like everyone else, like Pecco (Bagnaia) , like Franco (Morbidelli). It’s nothing strange. I just want to do what can allow me to take a step to improve my results and have a good career in MotoGP, special.”

Last weekend, a statement from his current teammate Marco Bezzecchi caused quite a stir, according to which Marini had begun to distance himself a bit from the VR46 Riders Academy. This is why he was keen to clarify things, explaining that there had been a misunderstanding.

“I always go to the Ranch, I’ve changed the way I work a bit, but I still train with the boys. There’s nothing important, there’s nothing against the Academy. Don’t look for anything bad, it’s it was just a misunderstanding. My relationship with the other drivers is perfect, we go to dinner every week, it couldn’t be better. The training at the Ranch is perfect with the other drivers”, he concluded.