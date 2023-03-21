The curtain is up on the 2023 MotoGP season: the new Championship kicks off this weekend in Portugal with the formula of the Saturday sprint and the Sunday race for the riders of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi are ready to get back on track to confirm the excellent sensations of the preseason.

Having grown a lot in the season finale, very fast in Valencia last November, and really at ease in the Sepang and Portimao tests, Marini faces this first round of 2023 with awareness. Once he gets into the rhythm of the new schedule, he will be able to make the most of the strengths of his Ducati.

“The first GP is always special, perhaps even more this year. We have the most closely contested season ever ahead of us, the level is very high and also the new formula with sprint and race will give us many emotions. I’m happy, I feel good, the preseason was really productive and I immediately felt at ease with the Ducati. We are ready, as a team, we have a great opportunity to make the most of these first few weeks, and then during the season, to achieve ambitious goals.” Luke said.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Always in the wake of the strongest, Bezzecchi, as a former Rookie, convinced in the last test right here in Portugal and returns to the Algarve circuit with an extra year of experience on his shoulders to have his say and fight on both distances of competition.

“The wait is over! I’m happy to be back on track for the first race, with an extra year of experience behind me, and after a series of very positive tests. With the new bike, I immediately felt the difference, especially in terms of gas and aerodynamics, and I feel good. I can’t wait to try the new schedule, it won’t be easy to get used to, but I’m sure I can be competitive on both distances,” added Marco.